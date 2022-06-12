Elton John's 10 Most Iconic Collaborations

By Yashira C.

June 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Elton John has done more collaborations than we can count in his long-running music career, from classics like "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" with Kiki Dee to new pop hits like "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" with Dua Lipa. In honor of the "Rocketman" receiving the first-ever Impact Award at iHeartRadio's "Can't Cancel Pride" event, we've compiled a list of Elton John's most iconic collabs spanning the last 50+ years he's been active.

John is receiving the Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th year. The event will recognize the history and incredible impact his organization has made to overcome the stigma, discrimination, and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS. "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" is taking place on June 14th at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles and you can find out how to stream it here. The event will be hosted by JoJo Siwa and will feature LGBTQ+ artists and allies including Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, and more.

In no particular order, here are 10 of Elton John's most iconic collabs both old and new:

1. Elton John - Don't Go Breaking My Heart (With Kiki Dee)

2. George Michael, Elton John - Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (Live)

3. Queen, Elton John & Axl Rose - Bohemian Rhapsody (Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert)

4. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (With John Lennon)

5. Elton John, Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again

6. Lady Gaga, Elton John - Sine From Above (Official Audio)

7. Eminem feat. Elton John - Stan (Live)

8. Elton John, Miley Cyrus - Tiny Dancer

9. Dionne Warwick - That's What Friends Are For (With Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, & Elton John)

10. Elton John, Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

