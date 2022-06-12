Taylor Swift Says She Would 'Love' To Direct A Feature Film

Taylor Swift revealed that she would "love" to direct a feature film during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City this weekend, via The Hollywood Reporter. The "Wildest Dreams" singer was at the festival for a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film.

"It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature," she said. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a crew that was relatively small, just a really solid group of people that I trusted." Swift also discussed overcoming "imposter syndrome" as a music video director.

"I was always very curious. I was always looking, and learning, and trying to absorb as much as I possibly could," she explained. "A few music videos [into my career], I just started going into the edit, and making changes. It started with meddling, and it went from meddling with the edit to then writing the treatments for the music videos… That was almost ten years ago." Swift then described her struggle finding a female director for her 2019 track "The Man" which led to her directing it herself. "Once I started directing music videos, I didn't not want to do it," she said. "I think I had this imposter syndrome in my head saying, 'No, you don't do that. Other people do that who went to school to [direct].'"