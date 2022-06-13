11 Washingtonians Sick From Salmonella Outbreak

A national salmonella outbreak has left 11 Washington residents infected and sick, according to the state Department of Health on Friday (June 10).

Officials say these cases are linked to backyard poultry in Pierce, Kitsap, Snohomish, Lincoln, King, Yakima, and Lewis counties. All patients reported recently purchasing a chick or a duckling from these farms. Salmonella cases have been popping up across the country lately, infecting 219 people in 38 states, according to the agency's statement.

"In Washington, two people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported," WSDOH says. "People who became ill range in age from less-than-one year to 64 years old. Three of the 11 people affected are children younger than five years old."

People usually get sick within one to three days after infection. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting, officials say. While most people recover within four days to a week, some cases require hospitalization and can even lead to death.

"Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean," WSDOH's statement reads. "Salmonella germs are spread by touching backyard poultry or anything in the areas where they live and roam and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands."

Public health experts encourage you to wash your hands every time you interact with live poultry and its environment. You can read more HERE.