Everyone iHeartRadio Saw at Governors Ball This Year

June 13, 2022

Photo: Cate Groubert

Governors Ball is always a massive event with some of the best musicians in the industry, and this year was no different. Citi Field was invaded by thousands of fans to who came to see headlining acts Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole grace the main stage along with other top-tier acts. Before they hit the stage, fans were treated to a slew of other outstanding sets from a variety of artists from Flume to Becky G. The diverse lineup also included performances from Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Tove Lo and so much more. 

Kid Cudi delivered sonic therapy with his humming and energetic renditions of nostalgic songs and his latest banger “Do What I Want.” Meanwhile, Halsey dominated Gov Ball with their iconic set from the time they performed new music to the moment they covered Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” J. Cole arrived to the festival fresh off the Canadian basketball court following his brief run with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and delivered an epic closing set. 

Even though Roddy Ricch, Migos (and their replacement Lil Wayne) couldn’t make it, Gov Ball still gave festival-goers the time of their lives. If you didn’t go and are still suffering from that FOMO, we got you! Here are shots of some of the best performances from all three days. 

1 of 55
Skepta
Photo: Cate Groubert
2 of 55
Skepta
Photo: Cate Groubert
3 of 55
ASAP Ferg
Photo: Cate Groubert
4 of 55
ASAP Ferg
Photo: Cate Groubert
5 of 55
Kid Cudi
Photo: Cate Groubert
6 of 55
Kid Cudi
Photo: Cate Groubert
7 of 55
Kid Cudi
Photo: Cate Groubert
8 of 55
Tove Lo
Photo: Cate Groubert
9 of 55
Tove Lo
Photo: Cate Groubert
10 of 55
Tove Lo
Photo: Cate Groubert
11 of 55
YG
Photo: Cate Groubert
12 of 55
YG
Photo: Cate Groubert
13 of 55
Still Woozy
Photo: Cate Groubert
14 of 55
Still Woozy
Photo: Cate Groubert
15 of 55
Chelsea Cutler
Photo: Cate Groubert
16 of 55
Chelsea Cutler
Photo: Cate Groubert
17 of 55
2022 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
Jack Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 55
Governors Ball 2022
Jack Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 55
Denzel Curry
Photo: Cate Groubert
20 of 55
Denzel Curry
Photo: Cate Groubert
21 of 55
Joji
Photo: Cate Groubert
22 of 55
Joji
Photo: Cate Groubert
23 of 55
Ashnikko
Photo: Cate Groubert
24 of 55
Ashnikko
Photo: Cate Groubert
25 of 55
Flume
Photo: Cate Groubert
26 of 55
Flume
Photo: Cate Groubert
27 of 55
Governors Ball 2022
Halsey
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 55
Governors Ball 2022
Halsey
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 55
JID
Photo: Cate Groubert
30 of 55
JID
Photo: Cate Groubert
31 of 55
100 Gecs
Photo: Cate Groubert
32 of 55
100 Gecs
Photo: Cate Groubert
33 of 55
Clairo
Photo: Cate Groubert
34 of 55
Clairo
Photo: Cate Groubert
35 of 55
Becky G
Photo: Cate Groubert
36 of 55
Becky G
Photo: Cate Groubert
37 of 55
Becky G
Photo: Cate Groubert
38 of 55
Japanese Breakfast
Photo: Cate Groubert
39 of 55
Japanese Breakfast
Photo: Cate Groubert
40 of 55
Japanese Breakfast
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
41 of 55
Glass Animals
Photo: Cate Groubert
42 of 55
Glass Animals
Photo: Cate Groubert
43 of 55
Glass Animals
Photo: Cate Groubert
44 of 55
Glass Animals
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
45 of 55
Kaytranada
Photo: Cate Groubert
46 of 55
Kaytranada
Photo: Cate Groubert
47 of 55
Jazmine Sullivan
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
48 of 55
Jazmine Sullivan
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
49 of 55
Kaytranada
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
50 of 55
J. Cole
Photo: Cate Groubert
51 of 55
J. Cole
Photo: Cate Groubert
52 of 55
J. Cole
Photo: Cate Groubert
53 of 55
J. Cole
Photo: Nick Ciofalo
54 of 55
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Playboi Carti
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 55
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Playboi Carti
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.