Everyone iHeartRadio Saw at Governors Ball This Year

Governors Ball is always a massive event with some of the best musicians in the industry, and this year was no different. Citi Field was invaded by thousands of fans to who came to see headlining acts Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole grace the main stage along with other top-tier acts. Before they hit the stage, fans were treated to a slew of other outstanding sets from a variety of artists from Flume to Becky G. The diverse lineup also included performances from Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Tove Lo and so much more.

Kid Cudi delivered sonic therapy with his humming and energetic renditions of nostalgic songs and his latest banger “Do What I Want.” Meanwhile, Halsey dominated Gov Ball with their iconic set from the time they performed new music to the moment they covered Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” J. Cole arrived to the festival fresh off the Canadian basketball court following his brief run with the Scarborough Shooting Stars and delivered an epic closing set.

Even though Roddy Ricch, Migos (and their replacement Lil Wayne) couldn’t make it, Gov Ball still gave festival-goers the time of their lives. If you didn’t go and are still suffering from that FOMO, we got you! Here are shots of some of the best performances from all three days.