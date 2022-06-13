Arsenal Of Bombs And Firearms Found In Home Following Explosion

Authorities in Michigan uncovered a large cache of explosives and firearms after responding to an explosion at a home in Warren over the weekend. A 38-year-old man, who has not been identified, was severely injured in the blast and lost both of his arms. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said that the injured man had been under police investigation prior to the explosion and has a lengthy criminal history. He said that investigators believe the man was working on an explosive device in his garage when it detonated.

Once the flames extinguished, officers searched the home, where they found dozen of firearms, including handguns and rifles, about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, and loaded magazines. They also found several explosive devices and contacted the bomb squad to safely remove them.

"The State Police was called out, and they removed several small explosive devices, and I can only suspect that he has been working on some sort of explosive device, and it blew up, "Dwyer said.

Luckily, the explosion did not cause damage to any of the neighboring homes.

"There were no other injuries to any of the neighbors and no other damages to any other homes or anything in that neighborhood," Dwyer said.