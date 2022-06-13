James Hetfield is one of the biggest rock stars alive, but like any band, Metallica had growing pains. Now, the frontman is here to help his son Castor navigate the music industry as his band Bastardane tries to makes waves of their own.

In a new interview, the younger Hetfield, who plays drums in his band, explained how he's been fortunate enough to "pre-learn" from the mistakes his father made during his career.

“My dad had told me a lot of his tour horror stories from when he was young, so I feel like that helps, so we can pre-learn from his mistakes,” Castor explained. “Like just leaving all your gear in the car and having everything stolen out of it, or partying maybe a little too much and then having the next show not be as great… just things about consistency, which is something I think is really important.”

Bastardane vocalist-bassist Jake Benn also recalled advice he received from James. “I remember him saying basically, 'The audience wants you to do well just as much as you want to do well. The audience is there to have a good time.' Because at times it can feel like if you mess up, it feels like they're going to judge you and have a bad time, but that's really not the case," he said “It’s useful to hear stuff like that."