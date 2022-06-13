Kim Petras Shows Off Her 'Coconuts' At Can't Cancel Pride
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 15, 2022
Kim Petras' introduction at iHeartRadio & P&G's 2022 Can't Cancel Pride may have been one of the most iconic of the night, and that's saying a lot. Before the singer hit the stage, host JoJo Siwa brought out Jeopardy! champion and trans trailblazer Amy Schneider. In a funny bit, JoJo asked Schnieder to prove her game show skills by asking her a series of questions that always brought the game show champ to the same answer: "gay."
"We say 'gay,'" Schenider said, referencing the recent "Don't Say Gay" bills that seek to prohibit schools from discussing topics of gender identity or sexual orientation, effectively silencing LGTBQ+ youth and the community at large. "You can't silence us. You can't erase us. And we're gonna say gay and a whole lot more until we pass the equality act." After the inspiring speech, Schneider went on to introduce Kim Petras saying, "And now, a trans artist who really loves her- well, the song is called "Coconuts" I don't have to give you all the answers."
Petras finally hit the stage in the ultimate summer country club outfit complete with a fluffy Prada visor. With her four backup dancers, the pop star perfectly sang and danced her way through her hilarious and catchy lyrics, "My coconuts! You can put 'em in your mouth/ My coconuts! Watch 'em bounce up and down." As Petras danced her way off the stage, JoJo gave the performance the perfect bookend by yelling out to the singer, "Kim, I'm gonna speak on behalf of all of us. We like your "coconuts" too!"
This year's "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" featured tons of amazing performances like Kim Petras. The night was a celebration of the LGBTQ community and featured performances and appearances from the likes of Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, and more. The event also gave us a look the accomplishments and setbacks the community has faced over the past year. Knowing that there is still so much work to be done on reaching true safety and equity for the LGBTQ community, "Can’t Cancel Pride" will distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.
In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook, and Revry.