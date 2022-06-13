Kim Petras Shows Off Her 'Coconuts' At Can't Cancel Pride

Kim Petras' introduction at iHeartRadio & P&G's 2022 Can't Cancel Pride may have been one of the most iconic of the night, and that's saying a lot. Before the singer hit the stage, host JoJo Siwa brought out Jeopardy! champion and trans trailblazer Amy Schneider. In a funny bit, JoJo asked Schnieder to prove her game show skills by asking her a series of questions that always brought the game show champ to the same answer: "gay."

"We say 'gay,'" Schenider said, referencing the recent "Don't Say Gay" bills that seek to prohibit schools from discussing topics of gender identity or sexual orientation, effectively silencing LGTBQ+ youth and the community at large. "You can't silence us. You can't erase us. And we're gonna say gay and a whole lot more until we pass the equality act." After the inspiring speech, Schneider went on to introduce Kim Petras saying, "And now, a trans artist who really loves her- well, the song is called "Coconuts" I don't have to give you all the answers."

Petras finally hit the stage in the ultimate summer country club outfit complete with a fluffy Prada visor. With her four backup dancers, the pop star perfectly sang and danced her way through her hilarious and catchy lyrics, "My coconuts! You can put 'em in your mouth/ My coconuts! Watch 'em bounce up and down." As Petras danced her way off the stage, JoJo gave the performance the perfect bookend by yelling out to the singer, "Kim, I'm gonna speak on behalf of all of us. We like your "coconuts" too!"