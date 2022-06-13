Miami-Dade Cop Drove Over 110 MPH While Drunk In Florida Keys, Deputies Say

By Zuri Anderson

June 13, 2022

Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer is accused of drunk driving and driving recklessly to avoid authorities over the weekend, according to NBC 6.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Donovan Williams Rojas was taken into custody on Sunday (June 12) in the Florida Keys. Deputies spotted a Chrysler 300 speeding on US-1 near Mile Market 101 just before 4 a.m. When the cops turned on their lights and sirens, Rojas kept driving and even reached speeds over 110 mph, according to MCSO.

Deputies allege the driver swerved and nearly struck other vehicles during the pursuit, according to the sheriff's office. After Rojas stopped, he appeared intoxicated and had trouble standing, cops report. The 26-year-old also identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department while pointing out that his Chrysler was an unmarked agency vehicle.

Rojas is facing charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding. He's also been relieved of duty without pay as the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates, reporters learned.

“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case,” Monroe County Sheriff Ramsay said in a statement. "I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”

