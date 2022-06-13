Out-Of-State Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Colorado: What Does It Mean For You?

Strong winds have pushed wildfire smoke into Colorado, according to CBS Denver. While state residents, including those in the Front Range and Denver metro area, woke up to hazy skies Monday morning (June 13), officials say it doesn't impose a major health concern.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the "hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke" will likely continue through Wednesday morning (June 15). The National Weather Service in Boulder also confirmed where the wildfire smoke is coming from.

"Some of you have asked about the smoky sky this morning. That smoke aloft is primarily drifting into Colorado from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, AZ, which ignited yesterday," officials tweeted. "Most of the smoke is currently elevated and not near the surface (except in the high country), but expect increased surface concentrations later today as the hot conditions help mix down the air aloft."