Texas Fisherman Sets Possible New Record With Massive 137-Pound Fish

Last week, a Texas fisherman set a possible new record after catching a massive fish. Beaumont Enterprise reported that the angler caught a 137-pound Cubera Snapper just off the Gulf Coast in Port Aransas.

The catch could set a new record. A Facebook post on the Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf page said that the catch is still "pending" as a Texas and world record. Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf wrote:

"WOW Shout out to Braden Sherron with this pending Texas and WORLD RECORD BREAKING CUBERA SNAPPER!

This Cubera Snapper weighs 137 POUNDS and was caught on June 3rd, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico by Braden Sherron with freediving spearfishing!"

Check out the photo of the huge fish below: