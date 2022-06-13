This Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

June 13, 2022

Changing work environments and a bustling housing market are causing some American cities to experience rapid growth. Stacker wanted to get an idea about which cities are seeing the most growth in Florida:

"Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

Analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine their rankings, which are based on the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020. According to their findings, this is the fastest-growing city in the Sunshine State:

Jacksonville!

Here are some statistics researchers provided about the city:

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: +137,778 (#9 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.0% (#301 among cities in Florida, #6,407 among all cities nationwide)
  • 2020 population: 949,611(#1 largest city in Florida, #12 largest city nationwide)

These are the fastest-growing cities in Florida, according to Stacker:

  1. Jacksonville
  2. Orlando
  3. Tampa
  4. Miami
  5. Port St. Lucie
  6. Horizon West
  7. Cape Coral
  8. Riverview
  9. The Villages
  10. Doral
  11. Four Corners
  12. Lehigh Acres
  13. Westchester
  14. Homestead
  15. Wesley Chapel
  16. St. Cloud
  17. University (Orange County)
  18. Fort Myers
  19. North Port
  20. Miramar

Click HERE to check out the full report.

