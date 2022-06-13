WATCH: Group Of 8 People Runs Across Top Of Moving New York Subway Car
By Bill Galluccio
June 13, 2022
The New York City Police Department is looking for a group of at least eight people seen running across the top of a subway car in Brooklyn.
Chris 'Goose" Gossling shared a video of the subway surfers on Twitter, saying that the train had just crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. The footage showed at least eight people walking across two different cars of the train as it barreled above the street on the raised platform.
While several people were seen sprinting along the roof of the train car, others were just sitting casually with their feet hanging over the edge.
"These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train," he wrote.
Yo WTF!? These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train. pic.twitter.com/osEtX4a0cp— GOOSE (@GooseyMane) June 11, 2022
Several other videos were shared on Twitter showing the fearless group riding on top of the subway, including one which appears to show them climbing onto the roof from in between two of the cars.
Another view! pic.twitter.com/ejil5xrLLu— kara ☻ (@karasmarsh) June 11, 2022
Another point of view, courtesy of my friend, Noah L pic.twitter.com/fxzfnS0I04— Gary Lin (@garymlin) June 11, 2022
The New York City Police Department is aware of the videos and said that the group could face charges of trespassing and reckless endangerment for their dangerous stunt.
“We don’t recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train,” a sergeant told the New York Post.