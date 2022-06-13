WATCH: Group Of 8 People Runs Across Top Of Moving New York Subway Car

The New York City Police Department is looking for a group of at least eight people seen running across the top of a subway car in Brooklyn.

Chris 'Goose" Gossling shared a video of the subway surfers on Twitter, saying that the train had just crossed the Williamsburg Bridge into Brooklyn. The footage showed at least eight people walking across two different cars of the train as it barreled above the street on the raised platform.

While several people were seen sprinting along the roof of the train car, others were just sitting casually with their feet hanging over the edge.

"These people just came over the Williamsburg bridge on top of the train," he wrote.