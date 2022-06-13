Watch Harry Styles' Flawless One-Shot Performance For 'The First Take'

By Yashira C.

June 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday (June 13), Harry Styles made an appearance on the Japanese YouTube series “The First Take” for a one-shot performance of his Harry's House track "Boyfriends." The series is "dedicated to shooting musicians and singers performing in a single take."

According to Billboard, the series sees musicians perform a song of their choosing without stopping, starting over, or editing the final product. "Hello, I'm Harry, and this is 'Boyfriends' for The First Take," said Styles before moving into an acoustic performance of the song alongside two guitarists and two backup singers. Styles is seen standing alone in a white room with only a microphone. "Boyfriends/They think you're so easy/They take you for granted/They don't know they're just misunderstanding you/You, you're back at it again," he sings in the intro of the popular track.

Fans praised the "As It Was" singer in the comments with one writing, "This is really iconic. Not many of the current artists would have the confidence to go to The First Take. It’s THE ULTIMATE showcase. I am excited!” Another commenter wrote, "How did he manage to sound BETTER than the studio version on the first take with no filters or vocal affects."

Watch the performance below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.