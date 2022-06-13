Watch Harry Styles' Flawless One-Shot Performance For 'The First Take'

On Monday (June 13), Harry Styles made an appearance on the Japanese YouTube series “The First Take” for a one-shot performance of his Harry's House track "Boyfriends." The series is "dedicated to shooting musicians and singers performing in a single take."

According to Billboard, the series sees musicians perform a song of their choosing without stopping, starting over, or editing the final product. "Hello, I'm Harry, and this is 'Boyfriends' for The First Take," said Styles before moving into an acoustic performance of the song alongside two guitarists and two backup singers. Styles is seen standing alone in a white room with only a microphone. "Boyfriends/They think you're so easy/They take you for granted/They don't know they're just misunderstanding you/You, you're back at it again," he sings in the intro of the popular track.

Fans praised the "As It Was" singer in the comments with one writing, "This is really iconic. Not many of the current artists would have the confidence to go to The First Take. It’s THE ULTIMATE showcase. I am excited!” Another commenter wrote, "How did he manage to sound BETTER than the studio version on the first take with no filters or vocal affects."

Watch the performance below.