Florida Grandma Hits Gas Instead Of Brakes, Crashes Into Daycare: Police

A 57-year-old Florida grandmother is facing charges after authorities say she crashed her pickup truck into a daycare Monday afternoon (June 13), WFLA reports.

The incident happened while people were picking up children from the Building Blocks Children Center on Lakeview Road, according to Clearwater Police spokesperson Rob Shaw. The grandmother reportedly drove up and slammed into the building, injuring six people.

“She went to hit the brake of the truck and instead of hitting the brake, she hit the accelerator," Shaw explains. "The truck lurched forward and went into the building."

Reporters say a daycare worker, a mother, and her three children were rushed to the hospital, but they're expected to be okay. Two more adults were also transported for a medical evaluation.

The 57-year-old truck driver, who hasn't been identified, was also hospitalized. The grandma told cops she was startled by a child and lost control of her vehicle, according to Shaw. Officials say she was cited for careless driving.

All those injured are expected to be okay.

“When you think about a 2, 3 or 5-year-old versus the truck, that’s a very scary thought to have that large vehicle hit somebody that tiny," the police spokesperson added. "That’s always something our firefighters are worried about."

WFLA learned the daycare will be closed Tuesday as a city inspector checks the building for damages.