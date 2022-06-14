Florida Woman Hailed As Hero For Preventing Man From Kidnapping Two Kids

A Florida woman is being hailed as a hero after she prevented a man from kidnapping two kids. The mother, who asked not to be identified, told WTVT that she saw the man, identified as 37-year-old David Daniels walking with two young kids on their bicycles.

She felt that something was wrong when she noticed that Daniels was acting aggressively toward one of the girls,

"He was kind of talking over her, right behind her, putting his arm around her neck and saying something in her ear, saying, 'We just moved here, we just want to see how we can help do whatever you're doing,'" she said.

The woman's intuition was right as one of the children silently mouthed a cry for help.

"One of the little girls was mouthing to me, 'Please help me, this is not my dad,'" the woman told the news station.

The woman was outside of a nearby church and invited them inside.

"I engaged in conversation with him," she said. "I said, 'Oh, that's nice. Where did you move here from?' He said, 'Oh, I am not really sure.'"

The woman managed to distract Daniels long enough so she could call 911.

When officers arrived, the children told them they thought Daniels was trying to kidnap them. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment.