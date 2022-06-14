Former 'Teen Mom' Star Lane Fernandez Dead At 28

Teen Mom alum Lane Fernandez has died at just 28 years old, three weeks after the birth of his son with wife Kylee Rose Fernandez.

Fernandez was featured on seasons two and three of MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant with his ex Malorie Beaver and her sister Rachel Beaver, E! News reports. He and Malorie are parents to 3-year-old daughter Emerson. Kylee announced the news of her husband's passing in an emotional post on her Facebook page on Monday (June 13), posting dozens of photos with Fernandez enjoying life with his family, including new photos of him cradling their son Nolyn, who was born May 22.

"I'm so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It's always been you 💕," she wrote. "Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband. You'll forever be my rock, and my best friend. ❤️ I miss you more than anything baby."

Following news of his passing, Malorie shared a couple sweet throwback videos of Fernandez with baby Emerson, writing "RIP" and saying "This is how i want everyone to remember him. A happy father & a guy who tried his hardest to overcome all the demons he faced. He deserved so much more life."

As of Tuesday, no additional details surrounding Fernandez' death have been released.