Gordon Ramsay's Newest Hell's Kitchen Opening Soon In San Diego

Get ready to say "Yes, chef!" when the country's largest Hell's Kitchen location opens later this summer in San Diego County.

Television personality and chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his reality TV show-inspired restaurant to Harrah's Resort Southern California, and it will open its doors sooner than you think, per FOX 5. According to a spokesperson for the project, the restaurant is on track to open this summer; however an official date has not been announced.

Though you likely won't see much of Ramsay himself at the restaurant, as his other ventures and TV schedules keep him pretty busy, the dining experience is what will draw you in. Inspired by the dueling kitchens of his hit show of the same name, guests will get to a look behind the scenes thanks to clear views of the chefs, the news outlet reports.

The news was first announced last year that the San Diego County spot, which will be the biggest in the country, will be the restaurant's first location in Southern California and third in the U.S.

"'Hell's Kitchen' at Harrah's Resort SoCal represents one of our most exciting projects to day," Rincon Tribe Chairman Bo Mazzetti said at the time. "We know 'Hell's Kitchen' will bring an unmatched 'Funner' experience to our guests, family and friends..."

In preparation of the grand opening, Hell's Kitchen is hosting several hiring events around San Diego as they search for cooks, servers, bussers and more. For more information or to find the next hiring event, check out the website here.