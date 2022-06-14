Iconic Moments You Didn't See At The 2022 iHeartRadio Can't Cancel Pride

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 15, 2022

Pride Month is in full swing and iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble's "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" helped celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the special event. On Tuesday, June 14th, some of the most influential voices in the community came together at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and in remote locations across the country. Hosted by JoJo Siwa, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride featured stunning performances and appearances by the likes of Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras, and more.

Queer trailblazers like Hayley Kiyoko, Big Freedia, Jari Jones, Gigi Gorgeous, Eugene Lee Yang, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Amy Schnieder, and so many more took the stage to highlight the important efforts of LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community. When they weren't reflecting on the past year in Pride and introducing the amazing performers, they were backstage taking iconic photos and hanging out. Where else can you see JoJo Siwa, Betty Who, and Big Freedia having a kiki? Check out all of the iconic moments that you didn't get to see during Can't Cancel Pride below!

Also, if you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook, and Revry. 

