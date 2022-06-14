Prince William & Kate Middleton To Leave London For New Family Home

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly leaving London to relocate. According to People Royals, the couple will move from their London home at Kensington Palace to a new residence in Berkshire, which is the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle.

The reason for moving is reportedly their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The two eldest, George and Charlotte, will leave their London prep school, Thomas's Battersea, at the end of the term and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area, according to People. Several other reports claim that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate but it's currently unconfirmed and the palace has yet to comment.