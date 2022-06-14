These Are The Most Memorable Moments From Can't Cancel Pride

The 2nd annual iHeartRadio Can't Cancel Pride event was another way for the community to express themselves freely during Pride Month.



On Tuesday, June 14, host JoJo Siwa acted as the master of ceremonies all throughout Can't Cancel Pride. The singer and dancer worked together with plenty of special guests like Lizzo (who kicked off the show with a colorful rendition of "About Damn Time"), Dove Cameron, Billy Porter, the honoree of the event Sir Elton John and plenty more to create some of the most memorable moments in the event's history.



Siwa did so well at making sure everyone felt included. She started off the show by reflecting on her own coming out story, which she first told in January 2021. After making everyone's heart melt, Siwa continued by emphasizing "Pridelight" of everyone she spoke to like Big Freedia, Jari Jones, Hayley Kiyoko, Jeopardy winner Amy Schneider, Eugene Lee Yang and others. However, it was Siwa and Lizzo's dedication to Elton John that stole the show.



The host also helped create a touching moment for each LGBTQ+ organization that was featured on the show like CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers, Sage: Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), GLAAD, The Trevor Project and Outright Action International.



In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.

