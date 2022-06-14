Water Pours Into Cabin Of British Airways Plane Mid-Flight To U.S.
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2022
Water poured into the cabin of a British Airways plane midway through its flight to Washington, D.C. over the weekend.
Daily Mail reports transatlantic flight BA292 was 30,000 feet in the air when crew members tried desperately to stop the water flow before landing in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (June 14).
The double-decker Airbus A380 includes two flights of stairs and holds 500 passengers. British Airways confirmed it experienced a water storage unit issue, which led to the back of the plane flooding from the flight of stairs used by economy passengers.
"There was no safety issue at any point, this was from the clean drinking water supply," British Airways said in a statement to Daily Mail. "The flight continued safely to Washington and landed as normal.
"A faulty valve was replaced and the issue fixed."
The incident occurred toward the end of the seven-hour flight and it was able to land in Washington, D.C., its destination city. The airline confirmed engineers successfully fixed the valve and the same airplane was used later that Saturday.
A British Airways staff member told Daily Mail that the incident was a rare occurrence that they hadn't experienced during their three and a half years working for the airline.
"This was not a flight for nervous flyers," one British Airways employee told Daily Mail. "An inflight waterfall is not a regular feature at BA. It looked more British Waterways that British Airways.
"Crew gave thanks the leak happened towards the end of the transAtlantic crossing. There were a few people saying their Hail Mary's, but staff were professional throughout."
"While there was no safety issue at any point, the area was quickly isolated and the flight continued as planned," a British Airways spokesperson added.