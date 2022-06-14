Water Pours Into Cabin Of British Airways Plane Mid-Flight To U.S.

Water poured into the cabin of a British Airways plane midway through its flight to Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Daily Mail reports transatlantic flight BA292 was 30,000 feet in the air when crew members tried desperately to stop the water flow before landing in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (June 14).

The double-decker Airbus A380 includes two flights of stairs and holds 500 passengers. British Airways confirmed it experienced a water storage unit issue, which led to the back of the plane flooding from the flight of stairs used by economy passengers.

"There was no safety issue at any point, this was from the clean drinking water supply," British Airways said in a statement to Daily Mail. "The flight continued safely to Washington and landed as normal.

"A faulty valve was replaced and the issue fixed."