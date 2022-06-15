10 Famous Gay Dads To Celebrate Father's Day & Pride Month

By Ramona Moore

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Father's Day (June 19) coincides with Pride Month which makes it the perfect opportunity to shine a light on some of the most famous gay dads in the public eye. In 2022, LGBTQ+ families are now more common but many of the gay fathers and couples listed below are trailblazers when it comes to same-sex families.

Celebrities like B.D. Wong, Matt Bomer, Elton John, and Neil Patrick Harris were starting their families long before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 and same-sex adoption in 2017. Even now, surrogacy is not legal in all 50 states, which is how many LGBTQ+ parents have children. Despite society becoming more accepting of queer families, we could always use more visibility, and stars speaking out and sharing their stories helps brings attention to LGBTQ+ rights all over the world. “It’s the most profound gift and the most daunting challenge at times," actor Matt Bomer said of fatherhood back in 2014. "That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys," proud dad Elton John said in 2016.

To help celebrate the all-star dads of all identities this Father's Day, here are the 10 most famous celebrity gay dads.

1. Denis O'Hare and Hugo Redwood

2. Andy Cohen

3. Rufus Wainwright and Jorn Weisbrodt

4. B.D Wong

5. Matt Bomer and Simon Halls

6. Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus

7. Perez Hilton

Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual A Time for Heroes Family Festival
Photo: Getty Images

8. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

9. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

10. Elton John and David Furnish

