12 Kids Drank Floor Sealant Instead Of Milk In Mix-up At Elementary School

Authorities in Alaska are investigating after 12 children and two adults were served floor sealant instead of milk at a summer program at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱-Glacier Valley Elementary in Juneau.

When students drank the sealant, they complained that it tasted funny and caused a burning sensation in their mouths.

When staff members went to inspect the milk dispenser, which was provided by an outside contractor, they noticed the plastic bag that was supposed to contain milk was actually floor sealant.

School officials immediately contacted poison control and began treating the children. While some of the children had lingering stomach issues, most felt much better as the day went on. One child had to be treated at the hospital, while two other kids were picked up by their parents and may have been taken to a doctor for treatment.

Officials explained that the sealant resembles milk and also comes in a clear plastic bag. The sealant and the milk are both stored in an off-campus warehouse.

“It was confused for milk, which sounds hard to believe, but if you have used anything yourself, it is similar,” Superintendent Bridget Weiss told Juneau Empire. ”It is milky, white fluid.”

While authorities do not believe there was criminal intent, the Juneau Police Department has launched an investigation to determine how the mix-up occurred.