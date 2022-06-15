Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Says She Never Claimed To Be A German Heiress

Sorokin also shared how her time in prison has made her want to advocate for those without family and friend support. Aside from one month of parole in 2021, she has remained in custody since her conviction in 2019 for grand larceny and theft of services. Sorokin said the entire process has been very eye-opening and has put her in a position to try and help.

“I have so many ideas on how things can be fixed,” she said. “I have never said the system is bad or abolish jails. The rules should be there, but we can make things so much better.”

Meanwhile however, Sorokin spends her days reading, writing, drawing, creating NFTs, doing various media interviews, and recording podcast episodes. The sketches she produced while incarcerated appeared in an art show at the Public Hotel last month.

Check out “This is… Anna Delvey” to catch Sorokin’s full interview on Hilton’s This is Paris podcast. New episodes are released weekly on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

