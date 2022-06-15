Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin Says She Never Claimed To Be A German Heiress
By John Popham
June 15, 2022
Netflix’s limited drama series Inventing Anna concluded dramatically with the conviction of Anna Sorokin (also known as Anna Delvey), leaving fans of the show wondering what was fact and what was fiction.
Podcast host Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild had plenty of their own questions for Sorokin on This is Paris, where their guest shared details about her life in New York prior to her trial, her current projects, and the origins of the German heiress title that Sorokin says she never claimed.
“I absolutely never told any such thing to anybody,” she told the sisters. “(The media) just kind of put the pieces together after the prosecution released the press statement.”
Sorokin also shared how her time in prison has made her want to advocate for those without family and friend support. Aside from one month of parole in 2021, she has remained in custody since her conviction in 2019 for grand larceny and theft of services. Sorokin said the entire process has been very eye-opening and has put her in a position to try and help.
“I have so many ideas on how things can be fixed,” she said. “I have never said the system is bad or abolish jails. The rules should be there, but we can make things so much better.”
Meanwhile however, Sorokin spends her days reading, writing, drawing, creating NFTs, doing various media interviews, and recording podcast episodes. The sketches she produced while incarcerated appeared in an art show at the Public Hotel last month.
Check out “This is… Anna Delvey” to catch Sorokin’s full interview on Hilton’s This is Paris podcast. New episodes are released weekly on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.