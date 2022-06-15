Dr. Fauci Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Jason Hall

June 15, 2022

Top Health Officials Testify Before Senate Hearing
Photo: Getty Images North America

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force throughout the pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he serves as director of, obtained by CNBC on Wednesday (June 15) confirmed.

Dr. Fauci, 81, who is fully vaccinate and twice boosted against the coronavirus, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the statement from the NIAID.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from home,” the statement said. “He has not recently been in close contact with President [Joe] Biden or other senior government officials.”

Dr. Fauci has held various American public health sector roles for more than 50 years, having worked as an advisor to every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan and has continued to lead the U.S. government's COVID pandemic response effort through President Biden's administration, as well serving as Biden's chief medical advisor, though he reportedly hasn't had recent close contact with the president or other senior officials, according to the NIAID's statement.

NIAID said Dr. Fauci will follow all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as “medical advice from his physician and return to NIH when he tests negative," in its statement announcing his positive test on Wednesday

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

