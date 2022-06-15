Driver-Assist Or Self-Driving Technology Linked To Nearly 400 Car Accidents

By Bill Galluccio

June 15, 2022

Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver's Death While In Autopilot Mode
Photo: Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has received 392 reports of crashes involving vehicles equipped with driver-assist or self-driving technology over the past ten months. The agency said that 273 of the accidents involved Teslas. Honda was in a distant second with 90 reports of crashes of vehicles using its driver-assist systems.

The NHTSA said that five people were killed in the crashes, and six others were seriously injured.

The NHTSA also said that it received 130 reports of crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles. Most of the accidents were at low speed and were the results of other drivers rear-ending the cars. Only one of the crashes resulted in a serious injury, while 15 others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

“These technologies hold great promise to improve safety, but we need to understand how these vehicles are performing in real-world situations,” said NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff. “This will help our investigators quickly identify potential defect trends that emerge.”

The agency warned against using the data to draw conclusions on the safety of the systems or using it to compare different automakers. While Tesla was involved in around 70% of the crashes, the automaker also has a much larger share of vehicles with self-driving or assisted-driving systems on the roads than other companies.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.