Ford Recalls 2.9 Million Vehicles Because They May Roll Away While Parked

Ford is recalling nearly three million vehicles because they may roll away while parked. The recall covers 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a "damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear." In some cases, "the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position."

"The transmission may not be in the park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to park. The driver does not receive a warning message or audible chime," Ford explained.

Ford said it has received four reports of people injured due to the issue, plus six reports of property damage.

The automaker said it has not determined the root cause of the issue.

"Root cause is unknown," Ford said. "Based on Ford's root cause investigation, heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material."

Ford said the owners can take their vehicle to a dealer, where mechanics will replace the defective bushing and install a protective cap over the shift cable bushing to prevent it from wearing away.

You can check to see if our vehicle is subject to a recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your VIN number.