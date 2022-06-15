Justin Bieber Is 'So Proud' Of Wife Hailey After Launch Of Skincare Brand

Following the drop, the "Peaches" singer gave his wife a sweet shoutout on Instagram on Wednesday to share with the world how proud he is of her hard work launching the new line.

"I am so proud of you baby," he said. "No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people."

Bieber went on to praise his wife for "the most beautiful thing" about her, also revealing that he was one of the first to try out the new line.

"The most beautiful thing about you is your care to protect people with good ingredients that will help their skin to flourish like you did for me and my skin," he said. "PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! So many people are going to have beautiful Dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best! LOVE YOU SO MUCH."