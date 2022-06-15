Mass Shooting Threat Causes 8 Missouri School Districts To Cancel Classes

Eight school districts across Missouri canceled summer classes on Wednesday (June 15) following an online threat of a mass shooting. On Tuesday, police received a report about a Snapchat post in which somebody commented "killing people — mass murdering."

While the threat did not mention a specific school, the police took it seriously and contacted the FBI, which alerted local officials about the threatening post.

"The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous," the Blue Springs School District said after making the decision to cancel classes and other activities. "We believe the best course of action is to close our summer school sites and all school programming until further notice."

The other districts that canceled classes included, Lee's Summit School District, Independence School District, Fort Osage School District, Grain Valley School District, Odessa School District, Oak Grove School District, Lone Jack School District, Hickman Mills School District, and KC International Academy.

On Wednesday morning, the Blue Springs Police Department announced it had taken a 19-year-old into custody in connection with the threat. The Jackson Country Prosecutors Office is reviewing the case and will decide what charges the teen will face.

"There is no threat to the public and as in all threats of violence, our top priority is to keep the community safe," the department said in a statement.