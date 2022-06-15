Rage Against The Machine Get Fans Excited For Tour With Rehearsal Snippet

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images North America

Rage Against The Machine will finally embark on their reunion tour next month, and they're getting fans excited with posts on their Instagram page. In one of their most recent posts, the band shared still shots from rehearsal. Though the images are pretty blurry and obscured, the music that accompanies them is crystal clear: a live version of "War Within a Breath" that was recorded during rehearsal on June 7. The song is featured on 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles — the last collection of original music RATM released.

Check out their post and a full list of tour dates below.

Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates

July 9 - E. Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec

July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre

July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8-9 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11-12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena

Rage Against the Machine
