Rage Against The Machine Get Fans Excited For Tour With Rehearsal Snippet
By Katrina Nattress
June 15, 2022
Rage Against The Machine will finally embark on their reunion tour next month, and they're getting fans excited with posts on their Instagram page. In one of their most recent posts, the band shared still shots from rehearsal. Though the images are pretty blurry and obscured, the music that accompanies them is crystal clear: a live version of "War Within a Breath" that was recorded during rehearsal on June 7. The song is featured on 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles — the last collection of original music RATM released.
Check out their post and a full list of tour dates below.
Rage Against The Machine 2022 Tour Dates
July 9 - E. Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 11-12 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
July 15 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 16 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec
July 19 - Hamilton, Ontario @ First Ontario Centre
July 21, 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Aug. 2-3 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Aug. 8-9 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11-12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
2023 Rescheduled Tour Dates
Feb. 22 - Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
Feb. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 26,28 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
March 3, 5 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
March 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
March 9 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
March 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum
March 13 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
March 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Marcy 19-20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
March 28 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 1-2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesar's Arena