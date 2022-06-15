Rage Against The Machine Get Fans Excited For Tour With Rehearsal Snippet

Rage Against The Machine will finally embark on their reunion tour next month, and they're getting fans excited with posts on their Instagram page. In one of their most recent posts, the band shared still shots from rehearsal. Though the images are pretty blurry and obscured, the music that accompanies them is crystal clear: a live version of "War Within a Breath" that was recorded during rehearsal on June 7. The song is featured on 1999's The Battle of Los Angeles — the last collection of original music RATM released.

Check out their post and a full list of tour dates below.