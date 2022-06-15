This Is Fastest-Growing County In Washington State

People relocate to different cities, states, and regions for many reasons, from starting a family to new work opportunities. Stacker released a list of the fastest-growing counties in every state, including Washington:

"1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Washington. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Washington using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census."

According to researchers, the fastest-growing county in the Evergreen State is...

King County!

This county is home to Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, Kent, Woodinville, and more popular cities and suburbs. Here are the statistics for the area:

2010 to 2020 population change: +338,426 (#3 among all counties nationwide)

2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.5% (#4 among counties in Washington, #154 among all counties nationwide)

2020 population: 2,269,675 (#1 largest county in Washington, #12 largest county nationwide)

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing counties in Washington, according to Stacker:

King County Whitman County San Juan County Kitsap County Benton County Walla Walla County Island County Spokane County Thurston County Jefferson County

Click HERE to check out the full report.