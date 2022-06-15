This Is The Best Aquarium In Ohio

Despite the fact the ocean covers more than 70 percent of the earth's surface, it's pretty much a mystery. According to the National Geographic Society, more than 80 percent of the ocean has never been mapped, explored — or even seen by humans. In fact, we have better maps of the surface of Mars and the moon than we do the bottom of the ocean, according to Gene Feldman (via NASA).

But there are still ways for people to catch a glimpse into the world under the sea, even if you don't live by an ocean. Just take a trip to your local aquarium. Or, better yet, take a trip to the best aquarium in your state.The Witty Fish compiled a list of the best aquarium's in every state. They named the Greater Cleveland Aquarium as the best aquarium in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

You will find the Greater Cleveland Aquarium located in the historic FirstEnergy Powerhouse. While not as big as some major city aquariums it is still worth the visit. It’s a small aquarium with lots of variety. Highlights include the 175-foot long shark tunnel and an 11,000-gallon stingray touch pool.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is located at 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland, Ohio.