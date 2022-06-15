Vandals Throw Lit Road Flare Into Office Of Republican Rep. Andrew Barkis

Investigators have not determined a motive for the vandalism but suggested it may have been done as a diversion while they committed another crime. Officials said that the two men seen in the video are wanted in connection with a robbery at an antique store about a mile away that occurred 20 minutes later.

The two suspects stole around $5,000 worth of merchandise from the store and caused about $2,000 in damage. Authorities said that one of the men cut themselves while smashing a glass jewelry case, and they sent the blood sample for DNA analysis.

Barkis pushed back against the idea that the suspects vandalized his office as a diversion for another crime.

"I'm not quite of the same feeling that somebody would do an arson and burn a building down to just try to rob an antique store," Barkis told Fox News. "It's a highly charged environment that we live in right now.

"My fear is when you look at what's happened in Olympia, Seattle, and Portland, what's been their M.O.?" Barkis added. "The federal building, they've thrown incendiary devices, they've burned buildings. This is what has been done over the last couple of years, so it's not out of the ordinary."