Watch A 10-Year-Old Girl Effortlessly Scream Along To A Metal Song

By Katrina Nattress

June 15, 2022

When 10-year-old Harper nervously walked onto the America's Got Talent stage dressed in a black floral dress, the judges had no idea what they were about to see. They brought her dad out to watch from a judge's chair, and he got to see everyone's jaws hit the floor when the music started up and his little girl screamed along to Spiritbox's 2021 song "Holy Roller."

“Have you ever seen a film called The Exorcist?" a still stunned Simon Cowell quipped after asking when she started (when she was 3 (!!!)). "Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something.” Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum also praised the youngster for 1) not giving away what she was going to sing with her outfit and 2) singing a metal song so effortlessly. All three judges voted Harper through to the next round (the fourth judge, Howie Mandel, was not in attendance).

The America's Got Talent episode happened to air the same night that Harper got to perform alongside Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante during the band's show at O2 Academy in London. See her AGT audition above and her performance with Spiritbox here.

Spiritbox
