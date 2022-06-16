A ‘Scrubs’ Reboot Is Coming, The Stars Just Need To Align (Their Schedules)

“If he finds time, I would definitely be down to do it,” said Braff.

Faison and Judy Reyes told the crowd that due to the fluctuating schedules of the former cast and its producer, a movie would be the only way Scrubs could return. A full new season seems out of the question.

“We could only get a couple of months to do it,” said Faison. “I think we all want it. We want to work together again.”

The group discussed one major highlight a reboot would bring, Neil Flynn’s return as “Janitor.”

“I just want to see Neil back in that jumpsuit,” Lawrence said. “I want to see if he gets still gets mad about us calling it that.”

“It’s not a jumpsuit,” Flynn replied gruffly. “It is a shirt, pants, and a belt.”

Did you miss the panel at the ATX Television Festival? No worries, a recording of the entire June 5 panel and fan Q&A can be found for free on Fake Doctors Real Friends with Zach and Donald, the official Scrubs rewatch podcast hosted by Faison and Braff. The podcast can be found on any mobile device through the iHeartRadio app, website, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

