'Ageless Tom Brady' Tops List Of NFL's Best QBs

Tom Brady is still the best quarterback in the NFL heading into the upcoming 2022 season, according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.

Brady topped Benjamin's list of the "Top 10 NFL QBs of 2022," ranking the "ageless" 44-year-old ahead of all his contemporaries.

"Father Time has no say here. There may be a day when Brady, going on 45, cannot fire the ball with authority, but we'll believe it when we see it," Benjamin wrote. "His arm has seemingly gotten stronger since relocating from the Patriots to the Buccaneers. And while he's still a statue in the pocket and can still be lured into a pick like any old QB, TB12 remains the most fearless, most studied, most influential signal-caller in the game.

"His impact on the team around him cannot always be explained, but it is felt. He's a living legend, and more importantly, he's still got the mechanics, physique and vision to win another title."

Here's the rest of Benjamin's top-10 list per CBS Sports:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, before unretiring on March 13.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.

The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.

Brady is set to take over as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career," though he has yet to confirm when exactly that will be.