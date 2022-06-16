Angry Moose Charges At Colorado Woman In Heart-Stopping Video

By Zuri Anderson

June 16, 2022

Young Bull Moose Makes Eye Contact with Camera
Photo: Getty Images

A Colorado woman filmed her scary encounter with an angry moose recently, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials shared footage of the incident on Tuesday (June 14) as a warning to be careful around these creatures and their offspring.

The 18-second video starts off with an adult female moose charging in at the woman, who screams "Back, back!" to deter the animal momentarily. Even though the woman is able to fend off the moose with her loud yells, that didn't stop it from rushing at her several times.

"Reminder, moose will defend themselves and their young aggressively," according to a CPW Twitter post. "This video comes in from last weekend near Ironton Park along the Million Dollar Highway between Silverton and Ouray. The cow moose was suspected to have calves nearby and charged a woman multiple times."

Wildlife officers also provided some tips for people to avoid potential moose attacks:

  • Stay well away from these animals and avoid areas such as this located near water with an abundance of willows
  • Choose areas with good visibility and be extra cautious
  • Make noise when in close proximity to willows and thick habitat
  • If you're hiking with your dog, keep it leashed
  • Run as fast as you can from a moose if it displays aggressive behavior
  • Try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car, or tree, if it charges at you

You can read more about what to do during moose encounters HERE.

