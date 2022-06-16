Angry Moose Charges At Colorado Woman In Heart-Stopping Video

A Colorado woman filmed her scary encounter with an angry moose recently, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials shared footage of the incident on Tuesday (June 14) as a warning to be careful around these creatures and their offspring.

The 18-second video starts off with an adult female moose charging in at the woman, who screams "Back, back!" to deter the animal momentarily. Even though the woman is able to fend off the moose with her loud yells, that didn't stop it from rushing at her several times.

"Reminder, moose will defend themselves and their young aggressively," according to a CPW Twitter post. "This video comes in from last weekend near Ironton Park along the Million Dollar Highway between Silverton and Ouray. The cow moose was suspected to have calves nearby and charged a woman multiple times."