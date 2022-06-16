Anitta Reveals The Bizarre Way She Healed A Stranger's Injury

Anitta shared the bizarre story of how she helped heal a stranger's injury during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show today (June 16), via People.

The "Envolver" singer was asked about a TikTok she posted earlier this year where she played a game of two truths and a lie. The three statements she chose were: "I changed the definition of 'boss woman' in the Brazilian dictionary," "Kanye West is on my new album," and "I peed on a stranger's arm." It was revealed on the show, however, that the third statement was not a lie. The singer explained the story of when she met a guy on TikTok and invited him to one of her concerts, which led to an eventful night.

The man later brought his friends to the concert where they all got drunk, and while driving afterward one of his friends went to pee in a tree when an "animal touched him." Anitta detailed how he ended up with a "big bruise" and burn on his arm from the animal, which resulted in a strange request. "He was so drunk, crying, like, 'I'm gonna lose my arm.' And then he said he heard if someone pees on it, it kind of makes it better, it stops burning." The "Faking Love" singer ended up doing it, and apparently, it worked. "But he said it went away," she said. "He said it was only because it was my pee."

Watch the interview below.