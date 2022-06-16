Aquarium In Washington State Among The Best In The Country

Aquariums are the perfect opportunities to engage and experience sea life. Not only that, but you also learn what makes them so fascinating and vital to ecosystems. Some aquariums let you get up close and personal with marine life.

If you're wondering which aquarium to put on your bucket list, Attractions in America found the most exciting aquariums to check out this year. Among the 25 entries on its list, one Washington state aquarium made the cut: the Seattle Aquarium!

"Immerse yourself in the marine wildlife of the coastal Pacific Northwest at the water-side Seattle Aquarium, perched over Puget Sound. Take an imaginary stroll along the rough, rocky shoreline and meet the birds that can be found there. Step into the clear moon jelly exhibit and watch them float all around you. Meet the incredible Giant Pacific Octopus. Enjoy the popular harbor seal exhibit, where you can see Barney, Q and Hogan pop their cute heads above water to peek at you. Marvel at the colorful puffers and tangs of the Pacific. And be sure to walk through the tunnel below the Underwater Dome to get a 360-degree view of sharks, lingcod, sturgeon, skates and deep-water rockfish."