BTS' Suga Talks About His Mindset Going Into Upcoming Solo Album

BTS rapper Suga is the next band member to give fans an update on the status of his upcoming solo project. After the band announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers, the BTS ARMY has been eager to see what the seven members will do.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Suga revealed that he is currently hard at work on solo material. When asked if his work as a producer has an effect on his solo efforts, the rapper responded, "I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side," he said. "I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience. Ah, what should I do? I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2 (the 2020 follow-up to his first two solo mixtapes under the moniker Agust D.)"