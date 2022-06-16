Did Kim Kardashian Actually Damage Marilyn Monroe's Dress? Museum Weighs In

Photos have been making the rounds on social media suggesting Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's dress when she wore it to the Met Gala last month. Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum — which bought the dress for $4.8 million in 2016 — is now weighing in on these controversial allegations.

A Ripley's spokesperson said Kim did not ruin the dress, according to TMZ. "A report written on the dress’s condition in early 2017 states, 'a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage," the representative said.

Amanda Joiner, Ripley's vice president of publishing and licensing, who accompanied Kim for the entirety of the Met Gala, came to her defense. "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in," she told TMZ.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the museum also said the dress — the same one Marilyn Monroe wore for her iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance — has been displayed around the world, which can't be good for the dress, either. It's a "process that has also put the piece at risk for potential damage," the rep said.