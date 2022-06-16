Dow Loses Over 700 Points, Closes Below 30,000 For First Time Since 2021

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2022

Markets Open Day After Fed's Largest Rate Hike Since 1994
Photo: Getty Images

The market's rally was short-lived as stocks tumbled on Thursday (June 16), amid fears that a recession is looming. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 740 points, closing below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021. The S&P 500 closed down by 123 points while the Nasdaq finished the day 453 points in the red.

The drastic sell-off comes one day after the markets rebounded following the Federal Reserve's announcement of a 0.75% interest rate hike. Investors are skeptical that the Fed's actions will be able to stave off a recession.

“The Fed has a very tight needle to thread here and I think investors and the market, in general, are losing a good deal of confidence that the Fed might be able to do that,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, according to CNBC. “The truth is, the Fed is probably behind the eight ball. They should have been hiking more aggressively — probably starting late last year looking back — and the market is realizing that.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.