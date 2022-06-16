Family Hides Profane Phrase In Headstone For Iowa Man

A gravesite in Iowa has become the center of controversy because of a profane message hidden in the epitaph. The family of Steven Owens had the following words engraved on his tombstone at the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County:

"Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our brother, father, papa, uncle, friend, and cousin."

While it may seem like a touching rembereance of Owens, the first letter in each line spells out, "F*** Off," which was a phrase that Owens loved to use, according to his family.

"It was definitely his term of endearment. If he didn't like you, he didn't speak to you. It's just who he was," his daughter, Lindsay Owens, told KCCI.

"He's easily riled up. It was always a goal of some sort to have him tell you to do this," his son, Zachary Owens, added.

Officials at the cemetery weren't thrilled with the message and tried to prevent the headstone from being installed with the message engraved on it. According to the Witchita Eagle, the company that made the headstone, Wittenbeck Memorial, told the cemetery that they would not make any changes unless it received a court order halting the installation.

The Owens hope the headstone will be allowed to remain at the cemetery.

"No one's forcing anyone to come out and look at it. That's a choice that you make, We didn't do it to offend anyone or hurt anyone's feelings. We did it because it was our father, and we love him, and that's the way we remember him," Zachary said.