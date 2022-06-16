Family Hides Profane Phrase In Headstone For Iowa Man

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2022

White And Red Rose On Tombstone
Photo: Getty Images

A gravesite in Iowa has become the center of controversy because of a profane message hidden in the epitaph. The family of Steven Owens had the following words engraved on his tombstone at the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County:

"Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our brother, father, papa, uncle, friend, and cousin."

While it may seem like a touching rembereance of Owens, the first letter in each line spells out, "F*** Off," which was a phrase that Owens loved to use, according to his family.

"It was definitely his term of endearment. If he didn't like you, he didn't speak to you. It's just who he was," his daughter, Lindsay Owens, told KCCI.

"He's easily riled up. It was always a goal of some sort to have him tell you to do this," his son, Zachary Owens, added.

Officials at the cemetery weren't thrilled with the message and tried to prevent the headstone from being installed with the message engraved on it. According to the Witchita Eaglethe company that made the headstone, Wittenbeck Memorial, told the cemetery that they would not make any changes unless it received a court order halting the installation. 

The Owens hope the headstone will be allowed to remain at the cemetery.

"No one's forcing anyone to come out and look at it. That's a choice that you make, We didn't do it to offend anyone or hurt anyone's feelings. We did it because it was our father, and we love him, and that's the way we remember him," Zachary said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.