Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Says She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Maxwell

While convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was locked up in a federal prison in Brooklyn, her cellmate reportedly planned to kill her. The shocking claim was made in legal filings by Maxwell's lawyers asking for leniency ahead of her June 28 sentencing.

The legal filing says that the unidentified inmate told at least three other inmates that she was going to strangle Maxwell in her sleep in exchange for money.

"One of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell's housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep," the filing states.

While the exact amount of money the inmate was offered was not revealed, she suggested that it was worth "an additional 20 years' incarceration."

The New York Times reported that the inmate has since been moved to another housing unit in the federal prison.

Maxwell's lawyers argued that she is not safe in prison, where other prisoners may try to kill her.

"This incident reflects the brutal reality that there are numerous prison inmates who would not hesitate to kill Ms. Maxwell — whether for money, fame, or simple 'street cred,'" they wrote.