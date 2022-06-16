Mystery Plane Sparks Fighter Jet Response As It Flies Over Six Countries

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2022

XL propeller airplane landing at sunset
Photo: Getty Images

An unidentified aircraft caused multiple counties to launch fighter jets as it flew through their airspace earlier in the month. The twin-engine plane is believed to have taken off in Lithuania and was spotted flying over Hungary, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Serbia before landing in Bulgaria.

Those countries are under high alert amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

When the crew refused to answer calls from air traffic controllers, several countries launched fighter jets, including USAF F-16s, two Romanian F-16s, and two Hungarian Gripens, to intercept the mysterious plane.

At one point, the plane landed in Hungary, where it refueled. The plane managed to take off moments before police arrived at the airfield. The small plane eventually made it to Bulgaria and landed at Targovishte Airport, which is no longer in use.

When the police arrived at the abandoned airport, they found no signs of the crew but noted the plane's engine was still warm. According to The Drivethe plane was registered as LY-LOO, which is held by a 1962 PA-23-250 Aztec aircraft manufactured by Piper Aircraft. The outlet noted that the registration is no longer valid.

Authorities in Bulgaria have launched an investigation into the mysterious aircraft and are trying to track down the pilot and anybody else who was on the plane.

