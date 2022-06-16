Robert Plant Explains Why He Turned Down A Part On 'Game Of Thrones'

By Katrina Nattress

June 16, 2022

2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4
Photo: Getty Images North America

Game of Thrones snuck in some pretty great cameos during its eight-season reign, recruiting musicians ranging from Sigur Ros to Ed Sheeran, but there was one rock star they weren't able to secure (even though he would've been perfect): Robert Plant.

During a recent chat with Canadian broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos, the former Led Zeppelin singer revealed that though he didn't watch GoT, he was offered, and declined, a part in the iconic HBO series.

When asked why he turned down the role, Plant had the best answer. “I don’t want to be typecast,” he said with a chuckle. “I started that s**t! Go back to ‘Immigrant Song,’ and Led Zeppelin being part of a cultural exchange between Iceland and the Icelandic government. They didn’t really know what they’d invited onto their little island.”

Stroumboulopoulos then asked what type of part he was offered on the show, and Plant asked his publicist. “It was undecided,” they respond off-camera.

Plant had his own idea of the character though. “I thought I was gonna ride a horse and go [makes dramatic pouting face]” he quipped. Watch the interview clip below.

Speaking of "Immigrant Song," Plant recently confessed that the classic tune was ill-suited for his voice and his signature pose was born out of insecurity.

"I often did it like that because I didn't really know whether I could hit the right peckin' note!" he said. "I'll go as far away from the microphone just in case it's not very good! Because you don't know sometimes."

Robert Plant
