This Is the Best Steakhouse In Michigan

There's nothing better than taking a bite of a juicy and delicious steak that has been cooked to perfection. It's the perfect way to celebrate an anniversary, a birthday, or just surviving another Monday. And whether you like Angus or American Wagyu, your meat cooked rare or well done, the best steakhouse in your state is sure to satisfy any appetite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best steakhouses in every state based on publications and reviews. They named Vernales in Harbor Springs as the best steakhouse in Michigan. Although the menu offers a range of foods, including pizza and wings, this laid-back restaurant is most known for its range of Angus, Prime and American Wagyu steak choices. Here's what they had to say about it:

