Tom Brady Discusses His Decision To Un-Retire From The NFL

“Time went by, and you get super competitive,” he said. I had the appetite to compete.”

Players returning to the NFL after retiring are nothing new, and Brady has joined a unique roster of football superstars who made similar comebacks. Reggie White, Ricky Williams, and Brett Favre are just a few players who also felt the hunger return after announcing their retirement.

“It will be gone soon, there’s no doubt about it,” Brady said. “I just want to appreciate the time I have left because there’s not a lot of it.”

In March Brady tweeted that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season, telling fans he realized his place was on the field and not in the stands. In the tweet he said his retirement will come eventually, but it won't be in 2022.

