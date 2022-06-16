Tom Brady Discusses His Decision To Un-Retire From The NFL
By John Popham
June 17, 2022
Just 40 days after announcing he was ready to leave the football field, the seven-time Super Bowl champ told the world he wasn’t ready to retire just yet.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined Dan Patrick on his radio show and podcast to comment on his decision to return from such a short break.
“I think I’m part crazy, I think that’s the reality,” the quarterback said. “I’m 45-years-old and I’m out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off.”
Brady said he told the they needed to start making plans without him earlier this year, suggesting that he was getting ready to step away from the game. General Manager Jason Licht and Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians told him to take his time on making a final decision, but Brady said he was feeling very strongly about his choice.
“Time went by, and you get super competitive,” he said. I had the appetite to compete.”
Players returning to the NFL after retiring are nothing new, and Brady has joined a unique roster of football superstars who made similar comebacks. Reggie White, Ricky Williams, and Brett Favre are just a few players who also felt the hunger return after announcing their retirement.
“It will be gone soon, there’s no doubt about it,” Brady said. “I just want to appreciate the time I have left because there’s not a lot of it.”
In March Brady tweeted that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season, telling fans he realized his place was on the field and not in the stands. In the tweet he said his retirement will come eventually, but it won't be in 2022.
Check out the full conversation with Tom Brady on the podcast version of The Dan Patrick Show. Available on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.