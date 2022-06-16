Tom Hanks Screams At Crowd After A Fan Nearly Bumps Rita Wilson Over

Tom Hanks snapped at a group of fans after they appeared to nearly push his wife, Rita Wilson, to the ground as they eagerly followed the famous couple.

Video of the scene circulated the internet on Thursday (June 16), including by TMZ, which reports that the incident happened in New York City as Hanks and Wilson headed to a car. Footage captured a flood of people behind the Elvis actor as he and his wife approached the vehicle, and as one person appears distracted trying to catch Hanks’ attention, he bumps into Wilson, nearly knocking her over. Wilson can be heard yelling “woah” as she nearly falls, and tells the crowd to “stop it.”

Hanks drew the line, stopping and turning to face the crowd of people. The video shows Hanks with his hands outstretched, one on the man who bumped into Wilson, presumably gesturing everyone to stay back as he yells, “back the f*** off!”

Hanks is led away from the group and into the vehicle as people behind the camera call out, “sorry about that, Tom.” PEOPLE noted in a report on Thursday afternoon that representatives for Hanks and Wilson have not commented on the incident as of publication time.