Two Men Climb Through Broken Windshield After Car Flips During Police Chase

A police chase through Rochester, New York, came to a dramatic end after the suspect's car flipped and landed on its side. The Rochester Police Department said that officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase, the driver lost control, and his SUV rolled onto its side, striking a tree before sliding to stop near the sidewalk.

As multiple patrol cars surrounded the vehicles and officers with guns drawn approached the vehicle, the two occupants, identified as Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano, 19, kicked out the broken windshield and tried to flee on foot.

The final moments of the chase were captured on a Ring security camera.

"And I heard some screeching, so I could hear the car accident, and I ran to the front of the driveway, and that when I (saw) the car flip over right in front of the driveway," Sean Irizarry told WROC.

"It looked like a movie, like a scene from a movie," he added.

Marshall and Schifano were quickly detained and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a rifle that was loaded with 30 rounds and a 9mm Ruger pistol that was loaded with eight rounds. Both men are facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.